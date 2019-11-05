Madison-area man's family members among victims in cartel ambush in Mexico

A Madison resident says that members of his family were killed by cartel members in a brutal ambush in northern Mexico Tuesday.

Jhon LeBaron said on Facebook that two of his aunts and several of their child died in the ambush, in which 9 Mormon women and children were killed.

The family was driving in three vehicles between the Mexican states of Sonora and Chihuahua when cartel members attacked, shot up and then burned the vehicles.

“Just got word both my Aunt Dawna and Christina have been killed, the Cartel murdered them and several of their babies,” LeBaron posted to Facebook.

“They left 6 of Dawna's kids on the side of the road and took off. My aunt Dawna's son Devon hid some of his shot and wounded siblings in the bushes and ran all the way back to town for help.”

According to LeBaron's LinkedIn page, he is a resident of Madison, Wis.

CNN reports that the family was supposed to go to a family wedding next week In La Mora. Family member Alex LeBaron tells CNN that all nine were dual US-Mexican citizens.

The victims were "all shot while in vehicles while driving," Alex LeBaron told CNN. Several children survived the attack.

In one of the cars, 43-year-old Dawna Ray Langford was driving, family member Kendra Miller said, according to CNN.

"Dawna was going to visit her family with her children in Chihuahua," Kendra Miller said.

Another member of the La Mora community, 29-year-old Christina Marie Langford Johnson, was driving the third car and "was going to meet her husband and the rest of her children because they were all moving up to North Dakota,” CNN reports.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral and other expenses.