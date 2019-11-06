UW-Madison pays $850K to family of windsurfer killed in collision with lifeguard boat

UW-Madison has settled a wrongful death lawsuit by paying $850,000 to the family of a windsurfer killed in a collision with a UW lifesaving boat in 2017.

Yu Chen, 42 was killed in May of 2017 while windsurfing on Lake Mendota. He was an instructor with Hoofer Sailing Club at the time.

Chen’s family then sued the university, represented by the law firm Urban & Taylor.

On Wednesday UW-Madison confirmed to NBC15 that the university had settled the lawsuit by paying Chen’s family $850,000. Online court records show that the case has since been dismissed.

In an email to NBC15, the university said that “Yu Chen’s death was a tragedy.”

“We disagree with some of the characterizations of the incident in the statement released by Attorney Urban. However, we believe reaching a resolution was in everyone’s interest and will allow those involved to move forward,” it continued.

NBC15 has contacted Chen’s attorney, Urban & Taylor, and is awaiting a response.

The Dane County District Attorney decided in 2018 that it would not pursue criminal charges because the driver of the boat did not see Chen before hitting him.

