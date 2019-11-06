Crews return to fight rekindled fire at corn dryer in Fitchburg

Crews are for the third time fighting a fire at the same corn dryer in Fitchburg Wednesday night.

Authorities say the fire rekindled at the corn dryer in the 4900 block of Irish Lane around 7 p.m.

Flames first emerged in the corn dryer just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Multiple departments returned to the scene to fight reemerging flames about four hours later, early Wednesday morning.

Now, crews are back at the farm for the third time Wednesday night, after flames returned just after 7 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. An estimate of damage has not been released.



