Madison Plan Commission defers action on Edgewood's request to terminate master plan

Madison’s Plan Commission has deferred action on Edgewood High School’s request to terminate its master plan that would have allowed it to open its athletic field.

According to Alder Keith Furman, 19th District, on Monday, the commission deferred a decision to a Dec. 9 meeting.

Edgewood has pushed for upgrades at its athletic field on its campus on Madison’s west side. The upgrades include more seats and brighter lights.

Nearby residents, however, called the city to halt the plan, arguing it would bring more noise to the neighborhood.

The issue hit its peak last August, when Edgewood sued the City of Madison, arguing that the city treated the Catholic school unfairly compared to other schools.

The city's zoning board stated last Spring that Edgewood can only use their field for practices and classes - and not games. The board later denied an appeal on that decision, filed by Edgewood.

That means if the school wants to host games at their stadium, they'd need to repeal their master plan altogether.

You can learn more about the proceedings on the city's website.