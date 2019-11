Kwik Trip is partnering with Madison-based Karben4 Brewing to deliver ‘Glazer Bean’ beer to Wisconsin stores starting Wednesday.

The convenience store posted to Facebook Tuesday, saying that the beer is a chocolate coffee stout, brewed with Kwik Trip’s Karuba coffee with a hint of Glazer. “See ya in the mornin’,” Kwik Trip posted.

Karben4 Brewing is located in Madison at 3698 Kinsman Blvd.