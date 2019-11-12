Madison Common Council says no to buying new ambulance for fire department

The Madison Fire Department will not be getting a ninth ambulance after the City Council voted the proposal down at a Tuesday night meeting.

The proposed amendments to the city’s operating budget called the city to:

1. Purchase another ambulance

2. Create 10 new positions to operate that ambulance

3. Cut positions elsewhere in the fire department to afford the upgrades.

Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis called the city to purchase a ninth ambulance earlier this week, in order to cut down response times to the city’s southeast side. This despite the newly built Fire Station 14 to service that area.

Maylon Mitchell, current President of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, said before Tuesday's vote that "hat we’re asking is that you make a priority of having a 9th ambulance in the city of Madison. We’ve been asking for this for a while."

"I've been on the job for 23 years," Mitchell says, "and believe it or not there are times where the city of Madison, when we actually run out of paramedic ALS ambulances."

According to Chief Davis’ blog on Monday:

“When you call 911 for an ambulance, we are able to get an ambulance to your door in under nine minutes nearly 90 percent of the time. That is, unless you’re located in Station 14’s territory… There, we are able to get an ambulance to your door in under 9 minutes only 53% of the time. When you’re confronting a health crisis like a traumatic injury, stroke, or heart attack, this statistic is simply unacceptable.”