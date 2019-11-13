Scammers pretend to be law enforcement, judge to trick victims into paying for warrant

Authorities in Dodge County report that residents are getting calls from people pretending to be a law enforcement officer or a judge.

The Sheriff’s Office says suspects lied to the residents, saying they had a warrant and demanded money. Other versions of the scam involved threats that the resident missed a juror assignment.

Authorities are reminding the public that law enforcement will never ask them to pay for a warrant over the phone.

If you do get a similar scam call, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asks you immediately hang up and contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants can be paid in person at the Clerk of Courts office or at the Dodge County Jail. Warrants cannot be paid with gift cards or by using a direct deposit from a bank account, the Sheriff’s Office says.

