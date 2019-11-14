Man gets pepper-sprayed after making scene at Madison bus stop: police

Officers had to pepper spray a man after he made a scene outside a Van Galder bus in downtown Madison early Thursday morning.

The driver of the bus later told officers than the man boarded the bus at the Langdon Street stop around 1:33 a.m.

When the man was told he could not ride the bus because there was an issue with his ticket, he began yelling, swearing and making threats.

Officers soon arrived but, despite efforts to calm him, the man struggled and threatened to kill the officers. Police eventually had to spray pepper spray in his face.

Reginald V. Frank, 42 of Madison, was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting, and threats to law enforcement.

