CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Janesville to step down, replacement not named

The executive and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Janesville announced Thursday she will be stepping down from the post due to health concerns.

Sara Stinski has led the Boys & and Girls Club chapter for the past three years.

“Thanks to Sara’s guidance and the support of our staff, Club families and the community, Boys & Girls Club of Janesville is thriving and fully focused on our long term goals of growth and providing youth with quality programs that allow young people to shine in a safe and positive environment,” the club said in a release Thursday.

Stinski will remain in a part-time interim role until the club hires a new executive. The club did not announce any candidates for that position on Thursday.

The Boys & Girls Club of Janesville is a nonprofit organization that provides after-school and summer programs, much like its counterpart headquartered in the Madison-area, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.

