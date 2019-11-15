BREAKING: Jury finds homicide suspect not guilty in fatal shooting

A Rock County jury has found Jacob Davenport, who was accused of shooting and killing a man, not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide Friday night, WCLO reports.

Davenport, 38 of Beloit, was previously charged with first-degree intentional homicide in April. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said that on Feb. 9, 2019 Davenport fired four shots at 28-year-old James Tomten, killing him. Authorities later found Tomten’s body in his own SUV, in the 800 block of Vine Street in Beloit. Police concluded at the time that Tomten was likely shot inside the SUV.

Law enforcement later located and arrested Davenport in Texas, after police filed a warrant for his arrest.

Janesville-based radio station WCLO reports that Davenport's lawyer, Michael Shannon Murphy, successfully argued that cell phone data placed Davenport in a different location than where the victim was at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors argued, meanwhile, that security camera footage and Facebook messages incriminated Davenport.

But the jury in Rock Court Court Friday found that not to be the case.