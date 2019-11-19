CUNA Mutual Group to demolish circular Madison building, replace it with new structure

The Madison-based insurance company, CUNA Mutual Group, plans to tear down its current building on the city’s west side and replace it with a modern five-story structure.

The new building will be about four times the size of their old circular one at 5810 Mineral Point Rd., known as the “5810” building, according to Madison Common Council alders.

The new 230,000-square foot structure would contain 220 underground parking stalls, dining space, a customer service center and an auditorium.

At a City Planning meeting scheduled for this Wednesday, alders will discuss how the city might grant CUNA approval to demolish the old structure and build the new one.

CUNA was founded in 1935 in Madison and has since become a major insurance company serving customers across the world.

