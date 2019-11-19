Fair helps military veterans find resources in our area

A chance for veterans and their families to learn about local resources and changes to veteran benefits Tuesday, after they've come home.

The Vet Fair.

The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Conference and Resource Fair was hosted by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dane County at the Aliant Energy Center.

Veterans and their family and friends were invited to participate in breakout sessions, listen to keynote speakers and socialize with other veterans.

"That’s another reason today's event and events like these are so important. We can bring this issue to the public, and they can understand the sacrifice that were made,’ says the director of the Madison VA Hospital, John Rohrer.

Sponsors of the event say this is the first time an event like this has been held in our area.