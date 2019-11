Crews responded to a house fire in Milton in Rock County Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a call for a fire came in just before 1 p.m. at the house in the 400 block of Forest Lake Drive.

No injuries have been reported. An estimate of damage has not been released.

Fire departments from Milton, Janesville, the town of Beloit, and other cities, are responding.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC15 as we learn more