Authorities release name of 19-year-old killed in Beltline crash on Nov. 19

Authorities released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a crash on the Beltline in Monona on Tuesday.

Leroy C. Barnes Virghes, Jr., 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Medical Examiner says he passed away because of injuries sustained in the crash.

As NBC15 reported throughout the day of the crash, Virghes was killed and other person ejected from a car on the Beltline between Monona Drive and South Towne Drive just before 1 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed three people were inside a 2004 silver Monte Carlo, when it cut in front of another vehicle and crashed into the ditch.

This death remains under investigation by the Monona Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

