DeForest wins Division 3 State championship against Menasha

DeForest Norskies football defeated the Menasha Bluejays 8-7 in the Division 3 State championship at Camp Randall Friday.

DeForest, your 2019 Division 3 state champions pic.twitter.com/q1ltuH7wCZ — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) November 22, 2019

In the opening drive of the game, the Bluejays drove right down to open with a score, and Menasha takes a 7-0 lead after the PAT.

That’s all the scoring there would be. Still 7-0 with two minutes left in the fourth, Menasha tries to run the clock out but DeForest gets the stop on third down. The Norskies take over with 1 minute 15 seconds left in the game.

The seniors step up: Trey Schroeder passes to Logan Bierman, who just gets brought down inbounds. That gets DeForest to inside the 25.

A few plays later: from Menasha’s 13, Schroeder finds Gabe Finley, and the Norskies barrels his way in. Made it 7-6 Menasha still leading with 32 seconds left.

Then Mike Minick opts to go for two right away. Schroeder passes to Nolan Hawk and its good. DeForest wins it 8-7 and their first state championship since 1982.

“We got a group of seniors that just won’t quit,” says DeForest coach Mike Minick. “You know they’re going to fight until that clock says zero on it. That’s what happened today. We just kept fighting, gave ourselves a chance. Either way, you know, first or second, you know we love our kids. We’re super proud of them.”

Says DeFoest quarterback Trey Schroeder: “It’s everything. He comes away with his first one. First gold ball. I know he got one when he was playing but that’s the perfect ending. No other way to go out.”

