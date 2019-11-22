Wisconsin gets $6.7M in federal money to upgrade two airports

Wisconsin is getting $6.7 million from the federal government to upgrade two airports in Milwaukee and in Price County, in the northern part of the state.

The grant money will go towards improving infrastructure at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and Price County Airport in Price County.

General Mitchell will be getting $4.25 million to rehabilitate a runway, while Price County will be getting $2.45 million to reconstruct a runway, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The grants are part of a $485 million federal investment in America’s airports, the department announced off Friday.

According to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao in a release:

“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer airport operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers.”