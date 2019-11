Madison police need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy with special needs who does not have his medication Friday.

Kentay Strong is described as about 4'4" tall and 80 pounds. His picture is attached above.

Strong lives on Madison's north side, according to police.

Anyone with information on Kentay's whereabouts should call 911. There is no information that he is the victim of a crime, but there is concern for his welfare.

We've seen a number of viewer comments on our Facebook page stating Strong has been found. However, NBC15 spoke with Madison police, who say they are still searching for Strong at this time.