Woman found guilty of murder in town of Dane beating death

A court has found a woman guilty of convincing two men to beat another man to death in the town of Dane last year.

McKayla Tracy, 20, pleaded no contest to felony murder in Dane County Court on Monday.

Police say Tracy convinced Jacob Johnson, 25, and Drew Lube, 21, to severely beat Dalton Ziegler back in August of 2018. Ziegler later died from those injuries.

Authorities later concluded Tracy thought Ziegler may have been cheating on her, so she called on Johnson and Lube to exact revenge.

Johnson and Lube were charged with felony murder and pleaded guilty earlier this year.

The court sentenced Luber to six years in prison and Johnson to seven years in prison.

Tracy will be back in court on Jan. 31, 2020 for her sentencing hearing.

