It’s that time of year - the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee is now fully decorated and lit up with Christmas lights for the holiday season.

The "Lights Over Gatlinburg" Winter Lights Spectacular kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. It costs $20 to visit the bridge.

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the U.S.