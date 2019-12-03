Thieves steal $28K worth of musical instruments from UW Humanities building

The UW-Madison Police Department is investigating after $28,000 worth of musical instruments were stolen from the Humanities building during the Thanksgiving recess.

The UW Humanities building at 455 N. Park St. (Source: UW-Madison)

Police say suspects broke into the building’s basement at 455 N. Park St. and stole the instruments between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

Authorities say the thieves stole six instruments - including flutes, cellos and violins, worth about $28,000 total.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

UW police ask that anyone with information about this crime to contact them at (608) 264-2677.

UW police offered tips:

- Be aware of suspicious activity, such an unknown person trying to open various doors to see if they are unlocked.

- Lock your door and secure your belongings, even if you’re going to be gone for a short period of time, especially if you’re in a building that’s open to the public. It takes just seconds for someone to steal your property.

