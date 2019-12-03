Madison man gets over 5 years in prison for dealing crack cocaine

A judge has sentenced a Madison man to 67 months in federal prison for dealing crack cocaine Tuesday.

Daniel Norris, 32, pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute in September.

The Department of Justice said in a release that law enforcement searched Norris’ home with a warrant and discovered 54 grams of crack cocaine, 82 grams of powder cocaine, a stolen pistol and just under $10,000 in cash.

At the time, Norris was on supervision, for a felony conviction for 3rd degree sexual assault in Dane County.

