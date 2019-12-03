Madison Council supports ruling that could lead to fining owner of historic home

The Madison Common Council found at a Tuesday meeting that it could fine the owner of the historic Suhr House because of the building's neglected condition, according to the council.

The Council's vote approved the decision by the Landmarks Commission last August that the Suhr House, at 121 Langdon St., is a "demolition by neglect."

At the time, the home's owner missed a deadline to make improvements and repairs to the historic home, which means the city could impose fines, or even take the house into its possession.

City of Madison Preservation Planner Heather Bailey said at the time that she hopes to just get the property up to date and is willing to work with the property owner.

