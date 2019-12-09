Student accused in Waukesha high school shooting ’tired of being picked on'

An 18-year-old man faces multiple charges after he brought pellet guns to a Waukesha high school and a police officer shot him last Monday.

On Dec. 2, a school resource officer responded to a call of a student with a gun at Waukesha South High School. The student, later identified as Tyrone Smith, refused to put the gun down.

Waukesha police officers soon arrived, and Smith allegedly continued to refuse police demands. When he pulled a pellet gun from his pocket and pointed it at police, a Waukesha police officer opened fire, striking Smith.

Authorities later learned that Smith had brought two pellet guns to school, one in his pocket and a second in his backpack.

Smith, who just turned 18 years old, faces the following criminal charges, according to a criminal complaint released on Monday:





Second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon;



Obstructing an officer;



Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon;



Dangerous weapons on school premises



Following the incident, Smith was taken to the hospital with injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith denied bring guns to the school before Dec. 2.

Smith told investigators that he was he was “tired of being picked on by other students” and that “he wanted to use the gun to scare” people who had bullied him.

Smith will be back in Waukesha County Court on Dec. 17 for a preliminary hearing.