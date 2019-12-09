Madison man in court for allegedly hitting, killing pedestrian with car

A Madison man appeared in court after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian with his Jeep in November.

Shuan Jones, 37, allegedly hit a pedestrian on Highway 12 near Millpond Road on Madison’s east side on Nov. 4. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint on Monday, Jones is facing a misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle charge. He has not been charged with any crime, as of Monday.

According to court records, Jones has multiple prior OWI convictions and Operating While Revoked violations.

Jones will be back in Dane County Court on Dec. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

