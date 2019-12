Police are searching for suspects after two armed, masked men robbed PLS Check Cashing on Madison’s east side Monday morning.

The suspects demanded cash and fled with the money from a drawer, at PLS Check Cashing at 2722 E. Washington Ave. just after 6 a.m.

Witnesses say the suspects may have been helped by two co-conspirators who remained outside during the robbery.

Police say a K9 search did not result in suspects being found.