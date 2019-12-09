Roman Candle to close locations in Madison, Fitchburg, citing staffing shortages

Roman Candle Pizzeria announced Sunday that it will be closing two of its locations in the Madison area.

In a Facebook post, owner Brewer Stouffer said that he decided to close his locations in Fitchburg and on Monroe Street in Madison due to staffing issues and the closure of Monroe Street last summer for construction, hampering business to the pizzeria.

Doors will close for good at the Monroe Street location on Dec. 14, and at the Fitchburg location on Dec. 21.

The Roman Candle stores on Williamson Street and in Middleton will remain open, the owner says.

“The past few years have been exhausting for my staff and family, and we cannot maintain it at our Fitchburg and Monroe locations,” Stouffer said on Facebook.

“In a cycle that’s become all too familiar for my friends and colleagues in the restaurant biz, we start each and every week with the hope and prayer to successfully battle our staffing shortages one hire at a time. I appreciate SO MUCH all my Monroe and Fitchburg staff and managers who have worked so hard over the past few years, making do, time and again, with no-call/no-shows and a general lack of help!!” according to the post.

