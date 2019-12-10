SILVER ALERT: Missing 83-year-old veteran last seen at VA Clinic in Green Bay

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old veteran in Green Bay Tuesday.

John K. Meyers was last seen visiting the VA Clinic in Green Bay around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities say the only other place Meyers was going to go was to Costco to get gas.

Meyer's wife, Carol, contacted the VA Clinic several hours later, and the VA Police then contacted De Pere Police Department.

Meyers has a tattoo on his left forearm of a palm tree, and a tattoo on his right forearm of a heart with "mom and dad."

He drives a Gray Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate 592-URN.

If you know where Meyers is, call the De Pere Police Department at 920-339-4078.