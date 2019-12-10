Suicide bomber hits gate of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan

The U.S. military says a powerful suicide bombing has targeted a medical facility near the main American Bagram Air Base north of the capital Kabul.

There were conflicting reports immediately after the explosion, but the U.S. military says in a statement that the attacker targeted a gate of the base.

The military says there are no coalition casualties and the base remains secure. Earlier reports suggested a U.S. military convoy might have been the target early Wednesday.

The military says it appears a medical facility near the base was the target instead.