Surveillance image released from Oregon bank robbery

The Oregon Police Department has released a surveillance photo from a bank robbery early Friday afternoon.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect went into the BMO Harris Bank, in the 100 block of Jefferson St., around 1:50 p.m., flashed a gun, and demanded money. He then took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, heading west.

The Verona Police Department, a Madison Police Department K9, and Dane Co. Sheriff's deputies joined the search to locate him. The K9 led them to a nearby neighborhood where, police say, the suspect may have gotten into a vehicle. The Sheriff's Office put up its drone, but could not locate him.

The suspect described as a man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored baseball hat. He was also wearing glasses and face wrap that covered part of his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Oregon Police Department's Detective Sergeant Chad Schaub at 608-835-3111.