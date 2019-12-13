'So, so unfortunate': Madison schools focus on students after finding secret cams in hotel

The Madison Metropolitan School District is focusing on supporting students after several found cameras in their rooms at a Minnesota hotel last weekend.

MMSD Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore in an interview with NBC15 on Dec. 13. (Source: WMTV)

At this time the district cannot release any details about the investigation into the incident, or the students involved, interim superintendent Jane Belmore tells NBC15 News.

As NBC15 first reported on Thursday, students from Madison East High School discovered several hidden cameras in their rooms at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Minneapolis. NBC15 learned on Friday that it happened last Sunday, during a weekend-long trip to the city for a conference.

A staff member chaperoning the trip has been put on administrative leave, as is normal for such a situation.

On Friday, the Cottage Grove police department executed a search warrant at a house in connection to the Minneapolis hotel incident. At this time, no suspects are in custody.

Superintendent Belmore tells NBC15 that while the investigation is ongoing, the district’s focus is on making sure the students are okay.

“We are cooperating with the folks we need to cooperate with – and we are hoping they can get to the bottom of it as soon as they can,” Belmore says. “Mostly we are providing support for our students and families because this is really hard situation that they’re going through. And so we want to help them deal with this as best we can.”

Belmore says no information regarding the investigation or the students involved will be released at this time, in order to protect their privacy.

“As much as we work to implement and affect the safety of our children, we live in a world where we can’t control everything,” Belmore says. “And what we try to do is really understand when we have to respond to events we really try to learn about that, so that that helps us become better at precautions. So its just so unfortunate that this happened."

The school district has extra counselors on hand for students as they work through this situation, according to the district.

“This is so, so, so unfortunate. As I said we have worked really hard to support the staff and the families and the students at the school,” Belmore says. “The staff have been working really had with the students and families. And we have a lot of protocols they can follow. That is what we are really focusing on at this time: making sure they are doing well.”

