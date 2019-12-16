Investigation continues after Madison students find hidden cameras in hotel

The Minneapolis Police Department is leading an investigation after a group of Madison East High School students found cameras in their hotel room during a school field trip at the beginning of December.

The Cottage Grove Police Department has assisted the Minneapolis Police Department in executing a search warrant in Cottage Grove.

Cottage Grove Police Chief Daniel Layber said officers executed a search warrant related to the case at a home in Cottage Grove on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Chief Layber said the police department asked a judge to keep the findings of that search private by sealing the search warrant, due to the continuing investigation of the case in Minneapolis.

Layber also said there are suspects at this time, but no one has been arrested.

NBC 15 News also contacted the Madison Metropolitan School District to check in and see how the students are coping with what happened on the field trip.

The district’s communications contact, Tim LeMonds, said the students are all attending classes and the district has been in touch with their families to provide support and resources.