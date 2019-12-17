Scene at UWSP-Marshfield clear after 'disoriented' elderly man spotted with gun

Marshfield, Wis. police have concluded their investigation after a handgun was reported at UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield campus Tuesday night.

Sister station WSAW reports that it was a case of 'mistaken identity': police say the suspicious person was an elderly man who seemed disoriented, and was seen with a gun protruding from his jacket pocket and looking for a staircase.

Police say no gunfire or injuries have been reported.

Marshfield Police, Wood County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the incident Tuesday.