Heated domes at Robinia Courtyard offer holiday experience, raise money for charities

A new way to enjoy the outdoors while staying warm: You can now check out the Winter Domes located at Robinia Courtyard in Madison.

The heated domes at Robinia Courtyard (Souce: Robinia Courtyard).

The heated, outdoor domes offer Robinia diners respite from the chill over the holidays. The restaurant got the idea from Café Benelux in Milwaukee and the Watergate Hotel in London.

The five domes they have set up can hold eight people each, and the stay is paired with holiday plates and beverages, according to Robinia.

The attraction also helps a good cause: The owners of Robinia Courtyard, Armando Magaña and Jon Reske, say that $20 from each reservation will go toward a non-profit guests can select.

Robinia is located at 829 E. Washington Ave. in downtown Madison.

“Madison charities are always seeking support, and we’ve been lucky to have opportunities to advocate for them. We love the Cap East District and our Madison family, and also wanted to offer something new and fun to help enjoy our gorgeous Wisconsin winters,” according to owners Armando Magaña and Jon Reske in a release.

