How your Congressman voted in the Trump impeachment

See how your U.S. Senator and U.S. Congressman voted (or will vote) in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Wednesday night the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump in a historic nighttime vote that split lawmakers along party lines.

In our area, the two Republican Congressmen voted against impeachment, and the two Democratic Congressmen voted for it.

The vote came after a long day of debate on the House floor over two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Madison) voted for impeachment:

In his long life, Donald J. Trump has never been held accountable for his actions.



Today, those of us who actually believe in our Constitution, changed that. pic.twitter.com/M05Gu2K7ub — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) December 19, 2019

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) voted against impeachment:

Today, I voted against impeaching President Trump. pic.twitter.com/5tpTdoW2Ed — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) December 19, 2019

U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R- Menomonee Falls) voted against impeachment:

Rep. Sensenbrenner will be voting no on these articles of #impeachment. pic.twitter.com/qaTYWGWzyZ — Sensenbrenner Press (@JimPressOffice) December 18, 2019

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) voted for impeachment:

Kind sided with fellow Democrats to vote on impeaching President Trump. Kind had not said how he would vote prior to actually doing it Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

Kind represents a western Wisconsin district that Trump won in 2016 by 4 points. That was the narrowest margin of any congressional district in the state. Trump won Wisconsin by less than a point.