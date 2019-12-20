Three Platteville residents arrested after deputies spot meth pipe while serving eviction

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Platteville residents are behind bars after law enforcement discovered meth pipes and drugs in their apartment Thursday.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving an eviction notice at the residents on South Court Street, when they spotted a meth pipe.
- Katherine Deckert, 42 of Platteville, was arrested on a Probation Hold and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
- Ryan Deckert, age 47 from Platteville, was arrested on Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
- Christopher Vinson, age 32 from Platteville, was arrest on outstanding felony warrants through
Lafayette County, multiple counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.