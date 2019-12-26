Mild temperatures Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun

DECEMBER 26, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Another mild day is expected. High pressure will be drifting off to the east and we will see a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid- to upper 40s this morning and then drop off this afternoon as a cold front slides through.

A stronger wave of low pressure developing to the southwest will move in and bring the likelihood of rain to southern Wisconsin. There will be snow over the northern part of the state this weekend.