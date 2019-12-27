Beloit College gets $250K grant from Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Beloit College has been awarded over $250,000 grant to improve their liberal arts curriculum.

The grant comes from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The grant will be used through June 2021 for the college's Beloit Channels program.

The program tries to helps students use their liberal arts degrees to create success careers in the future. It includes work-study opportunities, internships and study abroad programs, among other activities.

You can learn more about the grant and the Beloit Channels program on their website.

