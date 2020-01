Fitchburg police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Pancheros Mexican Grill and threatened workers Tuesday.

After getting cash from the workers, the suspect ran way, police say.

Officers were called to an armed robbery at the restaurant on 6309 Mckee Rd. just after 7 p.m. Fitchburg and Middleton police and a K-9 unit attempted to find the suspect, but did not locate him.

Fitchburg police ask if you know who the suspect might be, to contact them at (608) 270-4300.