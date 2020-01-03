Armed suspect and hostages taken at bank in Rockford, Ill.

An armed suspect is holding at least one hostage at a bank in Rockford, Illinois Friday.

Outside the Heritage Credit Union at 5959 E. State St. in Rockford, Ill. (Source: WMTV via WREX)

Police say the suspect is in the Heritage Credit Union at 5959 E. State St.

At this time no one has been injured, our sister station WIFR reports.

Local law enforcement, including a SWAT team, responded at around 2:30 p.m. Friday to a call of a bank robbery.

Police later learned that the gunman had entered the credit union and demanded that people leave the building. Not everyone was able to exit the building and are still inside, NBC affiliate WREX reports.

Now, the suspect has barricaded himself inside the credit union. Crisis negotiations are working to make contact with the armed subject.

The FBI's Chicago Field Office confirmed to NBC Chicago that it is aware of the hostage situation and was assisting local law enforcement with the incident.

Police say the roads will be shut down to vehicle traffic in all directions for an unknown amount of time.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC15 News as we learn more.

