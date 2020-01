A man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks arrived at UnityPoint Health-Meriter late Sunday night, according to police.

Madison police say the 18-year-old was dropped off at 202 S. Park St. shortly after 10 p.m. and did not wish to provide details as to how he received his injuries. There we no reports of shots being fired in Madison prior to the victim’s arrival.

The MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the situation.