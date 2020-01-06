Wisconsin Craft Market in Madison to close for good

Wisconsin Craft Market at Westgate Mall will be closing for good, the owner says.

According to the market in a Facebook post Monday, the business failed to renew their lease with the mall, on Madison’s west side.

As of Monday, Wisconsin Craft Market is one of the last business at Westgate Mall, which has struggled for years to retain leasers amid rising online shopping.

The market says they will be open until the end of April.

Wisconsin Craft Market specializes in art supplies, beading, clothing, knitting and crochet and other items, according to its website.

According to the owner, Paul, on Facebook:

” Although my staff was unaware until just a couple of days ago, I've known about this for a little over a month and was trying to decide if there was a chance we could move rather than close, even starting negotiations on a new spot for a smaller version of Wisconsin Craft Market. However, after much agonizing and looking at the recent trends in brick and mortar retail, I arrived at the conclusion that with my next birthday being my 69th, it simply wasn't a good idea to sign my name to a long term lease.”

The owner says sometime in March the market will begin a final sale.

He blamed online shopping for the decline in brick and mortar businesses, including his own: