Mild temperatures leave southern Wisconsin on thin ice

Cold temperatures in late October and early November gave ice fisherman excitement for an early season. Since than, Old Man Winter has been nowhere to be found and mild temperatures are leading to more open water than ice cover. This is exactly the case for the larger lakes in Madison.

Lake Wingra did briefly freeze over twice this season so far, November 12th and December 11th. On average it freezes over on November 29th. The earliest freeze over was November 2nd 1913 with the latest first freeze over being December 30th 2015.

Lake Monona briefly froze over on December 16th but opened back up on December 30th. On average, it freezes over on November 15th. The earliest freeze over was November 22nd 1880. The latest freeze over was January 30th 1932.

Lake Mendota is typically the last to freeze over and has yet to do so this season. On average, it freezes over on December 20th. The earliest was November 23rd 1880. The latest was January 30th 1932.

While we have some colder temperatures in the days ahead, there remains a lot of up and down temperatures. This will continue to leave unpredictable ice and even open water. Use extreme caution if heading out onto the ice, especially in the next week or two.

Ice should be at least 4 inches thick before you think of venturing on it. Snowmobiles and ATV's need at least 5-6 inches of ice. Cars and small trucks need 8-12 inches of ice and medium trucks need 12-15 inches of ice. Remember, no ice is ever 100% safe.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.