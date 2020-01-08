Edgewood can now host games on athletic field, after Madison Common Council vote

Edgewood High School can now host games on its athletic field after a year-long fight with neighbors and the city of Madison.

On Tuesday, the Madison Common Council voted 15-5 in favor of repealing the school’s Master Plan. That plan limited the school to using the field for practices and classes, and not games.

Besides hosting games, Edgewood High School has also wanted to upgrade the field, including more seating and lights for night games.

Over the past year, neighbors expressed concern over increased noise and other disturbances to the area if the school started hosting games and goes through with those upgrades. The Common Council also initially resisted discarding the plan.

Last Spring the City of Madison voted to characterize all games on Edgewood's athletic field as being illegal.

Tensions over the field reached its peak last November, when Edgewood High School sued the City of Madison in federal court, alleging religious discrimination. According to the suit, the city was not treating the school fairly compared to other schools.

Even with the Master Plan repealed, Edgewood will still need to get approval from the city to install lights for night games.

School officials said in a statement on Wednesday that it "remains committed to being the good neighbor it has been for the past 130 years."

According to Edgewood High School President Michael Elliott in a statement:

"From the beginning we followed the process that the city asked us to follow, even when that process changed. In the Dominican tradition of study, reflect, act, we studied every concern and provided honest information and solutions that met or exceeded city standards and requirements."