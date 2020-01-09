Heavy snow and treacherous travel this weekend. Timing and snow totals here.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the area heading into the weekend. All the ingredients are coming together for a significant winter storm to impact the area area this weekend with the heaviest snow we have seen this season and in some instances a few years.

Cold air rushing in behind a cold front will set the stage for a collision with a low pressure system. The storm will start late Friday evening, and extend all the way through Sunday. Although most of the area can expect snow, freezing rain and sleet could mix in for parts of southern Wisconsin.

TIMELINE

Outside of a passing rain or snow shower, no real concerns are anticipated through Friday afternoon. Starting Friday evening, snow will overspread the area from southwest to northeast. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Madison and points southward. There is the chance of a wintry mix across far southeastern Wisconsin. Snow totals will range from 1-3 inches northwest to 3-5 southeast.

This is round one of snowfall. There is likely to be a break in the snow midday Saturday before we gear up for round two Saturday evening. Late Saturday afternoon, another surge of moisture and energy pushes into southern Wisconsin. This will bring a new round of snow and heavy snow. There is once again the potential of a wintry mix across the southeast. This round of snow will bring anywhere form 6-10 inches across the southeast to 3-6 inches across the northwest.

SNOW & ICE AMOUNTS

Significant snowfall is currently forecast for the area. A wintry mix and tight gradient do present some problems and could result in an adjustment to the current forecast. Winds will also be gusty during the event out of the northeast. Wind gusts could range from 30-40 mph resulting in significant blowing and drifting of snow.

TRAVEL

Now is the time to plan and prepare for the weekend. Travel is highly discouraged starting Friday night and may become impossible late Saturday night. Hazardous driving conditions will be likely with snow-covered roads expected through early Sunday.

While there does remain some uncertainty with the exact setup of wintry weather in our area, the forecast is certain that we will see plenty of winter weather this weekend. Stay tuned for updates as we move through the weekend.

