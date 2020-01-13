Donald Windey guilty on most counts in child abuse trial

A man accused of more than a dozen charges of physically, mentally and sexually abusing children he adopted was convicted on eight counts Monday.

Donald Windey. Photo: Brown County Jail

Donald Windey, 53, of De Pere, had his trial decided by a Brown County judge instead of a jury.

Judge John Zakowski found Windey guilty on both felony counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child; being party to the crime of physical abuse; strangulation or suffocation; and all four felony counts of causing mental harm to a child.

The judge acquitted Windey on a felony charge of child abuse causing intentional harm and all three misdemeanor counts of child neglect.

Windey's bond was revoked and he was taken into custody after the judge gave his verdicts. Windey will be sentenced on March 20.

His wife Sharon will be sentenced on child abuse charges on Wednesday, January 15. A jury found her guilty on eight counts in November, including Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm, Causing Mental Harm to a Child, and Strangulation and Suffocation.

Sharon Windey was going to testify on her husband's behalf at his trial last week. However, at the last minute, her attorney advised her not to take the stand.