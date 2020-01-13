Monday night’s light snow could impact Tuesday morning’s commute

A snowy weather pattern will continue through the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. There will be multiple chances of snow during this time. Right now, it looks like the best chance for widespread accumulating snow will come Friday into Saturday. This is when a strong storm system could impact the region.

The next round of snow will develop this evening. An area of snow will start to make the jump over the Mississippi River and into southern Wisconsin between 8 and 11 p.m. The snow probably won't reach Madison until between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. This will be a quick moving system, so the snow will not last very long. Most of it will be out of the area by 5 a.m. Tuesday. Most of the precipitation that will fall will be in the form of snow. However, a little freezing drizzle could mix in at times. Snowfall accumulations will be light. Most places probably won't even see an inch of snow. The best chance for an inch of snow will be the northwestern corner of the area: Viroqua, Baraboo, La Crosse, Camp Douglas and Montello. Temperatures will likely hold steady on either side of 30 degrees tonight.

Most of the snow/freezing drizzle will be out of the area by the time you wake up on Tuesday. Even though we're not expecting much, a few slick spots could form on the roads and impact your Tuesday morning commute. Tuesday will likely be the warmest day this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Another round of scattered light snow showers will move through on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will be the only completely dry day this week. Despite a ton of sunshine, it's going to be cold. Temperatures will be near or just below 10 degrees on Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will be in the teens.

The strong storm system that will impact the area this week will arrive Friday and continue through Saturday. This system will bring in our best chance of accumulating snow. It's still way too early to talk specifics with this system. However, this system does bare watching.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android