Crews are fighting a fire at a multi-story home in Evansville, in Rock County, Monday afternoon.

Rock County Dispatch says crews from the Evansville fire department responded to the fire 327 W. Liberty St. just after 4 p.m.

Dispatch could not tell NBC15 News if other units are responding, how the fire started or if anyone had been injured.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as they come into our newsroom.