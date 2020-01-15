Man arrested for trying to lure runaway into human trafficking: police

Police in Appleton, Wisconsin have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to lure a child into human trafficking.

Theodore B. Givings, 35 of Milwaukee, was arrested on Tuesday after a long-term investigation by Appleton police.

"Investigators established enough probable cause yesterday to take him into custody for attempting to lure away a juvenile runaway into the world of Human Trafficking," according to police.

One of the trafficking charges is related to an investigation "involving an adult in the Fox Valley Area," police say.

