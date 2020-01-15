Silk Group denied licenses to open new strip club in Madison

A chain of Wisconsin nightclubs is hoping to get licenses to open a new strip club in Madison. But their first attempt was denied Wednesday.

The Silk Group is asking the Madison Common Council to give them liquor and entertainment licenses for a proposed strip club, at 3554 E. Washington Ave.

But at an Alcohol License Review subcommittee meeting Wednesday night, alders denied Silk the three licenses they need to sell liquor and entertainment services at the proposed location.

The proposed club also happens to be at the same location of the old Visions nightclub, which agreed to close for three months starting Jan. 1, 2020 after several incidents including a shooting, which left four people injured in December of 2018.

The Silk Group has reportedly wanted to purchase Visions while it is temporarily closed. But before it does, Silk wants to first obtain a license to sell liquor from that location, according to the director of operations for the Silk Group, Kyle Zubke.

Silk already owns four night clubs across Middleton and Milwaukee.

At the subcommittee meeting on Wednesday, dozens of neighbors, alders and law enforcement officers voiced their opinions on the proposed club.

Many recounted negative experiences at the old Visions club, including fights, weapons violations, drug dealing and public sexual acts. Others said that it’s an opportunity to create a better ‘Visions.’

In August of 2019 the City Attorney’s Office filed a complaint against Visions, allegedly it has repeatedly violated a number of city ordinances through the years.

In response to the backlash, Visions promised to crack down on the incidents, including hiring more security guards.

