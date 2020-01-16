Principal of Jefferson Middle School on leave, district says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The principal of Jefferson Middle School in Madison is taking a leave of absence, the Madison School District announced on Thursday.
Principal Tequila Kurth will be taking a leave of absence for an unknown period of time, according to school district spokesperson Tim LeMonds.
Longtime district employee Mary Kelley will serve as interim principal in the meantime. Kelley served as principal of East High School among a number of positions in the district before retiring.
LeMonds could not confirm why Principal Kurth is now on leave.
This comes after several incidents under Kurth watch. In December of 2019, two teens were arrested for shooting a student with a BB gun.
And according to a Madison police report released on Thursday, a student at Jefferson Middle School was sent to the hospital with a concussion after being punched by a classmate. Police say the victim had been bullied by the boy who had hit him, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
A district worker told police that the suspect had punched the victim to the floor, and then continued to punch him. The suspect was screaming and knocking over chairs, the worker says.
The suspect has since been taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct, according to police.
According to a letter sent to families on Thursday:
"I am writing you today to inform you of some leadership changes taking place at Jefferson Middle School. We were notified this week that Principal Tequila Kurth has decided to take an extended leave of absence. As a result, the district is putting in place a comprehensive support plan at Jefferson for the remainder of the school year.
As part of this plan, I am very pleased to tell you that long-time district staff member Mary Kelley will serve as Interim Principal and will work closely with current Assistant Principal Larry Love to ensure Jefferson has a smooth transition.
Mary is a very experienced educator and leader, with an impressive track record. She began her career in education in the early 1990s and has served our district as Principal of both Black Hawk and Toki Middle Schools, and most recently as Principal of Madison East High School.
I reached out to Mary to fill this interim role because I have a great deal of respect for her as a leader and a high degree of confidence in her ability to make this a smooth transition for our Jefferson family.
As a result of these changes, the Jefferson parent meeting scheduled for January 23rd is being rescheduled to February 6th. We will be sharing an agenda prior to the meeting so you know what we plan to cover.
We recognize that the number of recent transitions at Jefferson has been challenging, especially during the school year. I want to reassure you that our district office is committed to providing Jefferson comprehensive and collaborative support during this time of change. I am confident that with this leadership and extra support, we will be in a better position to regain your trust that Jefferson will be a safe and welcoming school for all.
Together we will work diligently to build from our strengths and draw on the expertise and skills of our staff to ensure we end the year Jefferson strong. Moving forward, if you have any questions, you can reach Mary Kelley at mkelley@madison.k12.wi.us.
Sincerely,
Dr. Jane Belmore
Interim Superintendent"