Principal of Jefferson Middle School on leave, district says

The principal of Jefferson Middle School in Madison is taking a leave of absence, the Madison School District announced on Thursday.

Principal Tequila Kurth will be taking a leave of absence for an unknown period of time, according to school district spokesperson Tim LeMonds.

Longtime district employee Mary Kelley will serve as interim principal in the meantime. Kelley served as principal of East High School among a number of positions in the district before retiring.

LeMonds could not confirm why Principal Kurth is now on leave.

This comes after several incidents under Kurth watch. In December of 2019, two teens were arrested for shooting a student with a BB gun.

And according to a Madison police report released on Thursday, a student at Jefferson Middle School was sent to the hospital with a concussion after being punched by a classmate. Police say the victim had been bullied by the boy who had hit him, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

A district worker told police that the suspect had punched the victim to the floor, and then continued to punch him. The suspect was screaming and knocking over chairs, the worker says.

The suspect has since been taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct, according to police.

According to a letter sent to families on Thursday: